Gatlin Voelker and Bonar, Bucher and Rankin join forces for 9-lawyer firm in RiverCenter Tower















Gatlin Voelker Law Firm PLLC has announced that it has merged with the Covington firm of Bonar, Bucher and Rankin PSC.

The combined firm will operate as Gatlin Voelker and offer unparalleled services in business, litigation, employment, workers compensation, sexual harassment, municipal and other areas of law.

“I am excited about the synergy we have created in combining our firms and practices, especially in the employment law area,” said attorney Barbara Bonar. “Joining together our attorneys’ skills and resources has created a solid and experienced legal team for our clients.”

The combined firm has nine attorneys and is operating out of Covington’s RiverCenter office tower, where Gatlin Voelker will add to its existing space.

“We are growing, and by joining with Barbara Bonar and her team our goal is to be one of the top regional boutique-sized firms, but one that operates at a higher level than a firm of our size,” said Jack Gatlin. “The lawyers that have joined our firm complement a lot of our existing practices, including litigation, business law and employment law. Barbara is one of the top employment lawyers in Kentucky and that is an area where we are also strong, so we see a clear opportunity by joining together.”

Gatlin Voelker’s employment law practice includes representing employees who believe they have claims against their employers, as well as employers who are faced with employment claims, Brandon Voelker said.

“A budding area of law is the number of retaliation claims we are handling where employers go after employees who are pursuing a workers’ compensation claim,” Voelker said.



Gatlin Voelker is recognized as one of Northern Kentucky’s top municipal law firms. Local government clients include the cities of Cold Spring, Covington, Erlanger, Independence, Falmouth, Crittenden and Dry Ridge as well as the Newport Independent Schools.





The firm’s other services include:



• Business services

• Litigation

• Individual legal services

• Estate planning and probate

• Sexual harassment

• Whistleblower claims

• Personal injury

• Domestic and family relations

Gatlin Voelker

