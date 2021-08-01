Gateway CTC’s Tiffany Minard added to 43rd class of Leadership Northern Kentucky















Gateway Community & Technical College’s associate vice president of inclusion and intervention services, Dr. Tiffany Minard, has been selected to participate in the 43rd class of Leadership Northern Kentucky.

Minard has been added to the 2022 class, sponsored by the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, earlier this month in addition to 49 other professionals from businesses and organizations across the region.

“We are proud of Tiffany and are excited for her to grow as a leader through this opportunity,” said Dr. Fernando Figueroa, Gateway president. “As a 2018 alumnus of Leadership Northern Kentucky, I know that the knowledge she will gain through this program will help to further her career and will strengthen her connection with our Northern Kentucky partners.”

Founded in 1969, The Leadership NKY program utilizes the community as a classroom to help participants gain an understanding of the strengths and opportunities of the Northern Kentucky region and the skills necessary to motivate and engage others in collaborative efforts to address them.

Participants undergo a substantive education by industry leaders across a diverse range of topics, including economic development, education, government, and human services through monthly virtual and in-person sessions.

Since its inception, 1,400 alumni have come together through the Leadership NKY program.

