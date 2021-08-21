Former Kentucky lawmaker Brent Yonts dies from COVID-19 after contracting breakthrough case















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

A former longtime member of the Kentucky House of Representatives died on Friday at the age of 72 after losing his battle with COVID-19.

Brent Yonts, a Democrat from Greenville in Muhlenberg County, served 10 terms in the House, representing his district from 1997 to 2017, and was well-known for his colorful attire – even attending a session of the House dressed as Daniel Boone, complete with a coonskin hat, buckskin jacket and rifle.

Gov. Andy Beshear, a fellow Democrat, issued a statement upon learning of the death.

“Today the commonwealth mourns the loss of Brent Yonts, a leader who worked to better the lives of Kentuckians across the commonwealth,” he said. “Britainy and I extend our deepest sympathies to Jan and the entire Yonts family as we hold them close in prayer during this difficult time.”

House Democratic leaders Joni Jenkins, Derrick Graham and Angie Hatton also mourned his passing and said they are praying for his family and those close to him.

“Brent served his House district and all of Kentucky with distinction for two decades, establishing a long record of accomplishments that will benefit the commonwealth for many years to come. He also did a phenomenal job chairing the House State Government Committee, where he helped guide several critical laws strengthening our public retirement systems.

“On a more personal level, those of us who knew him will never forget his warmth and kindness, his commitment to making Kentucky an even better place to live, and of course his colorful jackets and a legislative office that was as much a museum as it was a place to work.

“On his behalf, we urge eligible Kentuckians to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if they have not yet and to take whatever other steps are necessary to put this terrible pandemic behind us. The virus has taken so much from so many, and the breakthrough case of Brent, who was vaccinated, is another tragic example of that.”

But it’s not just members of his party who are mourning the loss. House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, said on behalf of his caucus:

“Our prayers are with the Yonts family as they grieve the loss of their husband, father and friend. We hope they are able to find comfort in his many accomplishments and the knowledge that Kentucky is a better place because of his service. Brent Yonts was a respected colleague who made many friends while serving in the Kentucky House of Representatives. He was well-known for his colorful attire and clever wit, but the true hallmark of his character was his devotion to his family. May God be with them as they celebrate his life.”

According to a Facebook post by his family, Yonts had been fully vaccinated in February, so his death was a breakthrough case.