Five-set thriller ends in NKU Norse women’s volleyball with victory over Ohio University















Trailing two sets to one, the Northern Kentucky volleyball team responded with wins in sets four and five to pull out a five-set victory (15-25, 25-21, 23-25, 27-25, 15-8) over Ohio on Friday. The win moves the Norse to 1-1 on the season, while Ohio slides to 0-2 on the year.

STATS LEADERS

• Anna Brinkmann registered a double-double with 15 kills and 15 digs. Brinkmann hit .256 on the afternoon.

• Abby Kanakry racked up 10 terminations behind a .241 hitting percentage.

• Anna Burke led the back row with 21 digs, establishing a new career-high. She also added three aces to her total, two of which came early in the decisive fifth set.

• Katy Yopko distributed 25 assists to pace the offense. She added nine digs.

• Miranda Wucherer handed out 19 assists and scooped nine Bobcat attacks.

• Lillian Leiner also registered double-figure digs with 10.

• Reilly Briggs was just off of double-digit kills with nine.



FIRST SET SUMMARY



• The Norse registered eight kills in the frame, but committed nine hitting errors and settled for a -.025 hitting percentage.

• Meanwhile, the Bobcats registered 13 kills and just three errors for a .263 hitting percentage.

• Wucherer and Kanakry led NKU with three kills each, while Burke had six scoops on the backline.

SECOND SET SUMMARY

• NKU responded in the second set, posting eight kills at a .217 clip and holding OU to 12 kills at a .143 attack percentage.

• Net defense and serving proved pivotal as NKU racked up five blocks and five aces in the set.

• Kanakry had another three terminations.

• Kanakry, Brinkmann, Briggs and Natalie Harding each had two blocks in the set.

THIRD SET SUMMARY

• Back-and-forth was the name of the game in set No. 3. It featured 17 ties and seven lead changes.

• Ultimately, Ohio won the set, 25-23, with three-straight points to close it out.

• NKU had 12 kills and OU terminated 16 attacks.

• The Norse offense was paced by Brinkmann’s three kills.



FOURTH SET SUMMARY

• Set four needed extra points to be decided, but Northern Kentucky was able to even the match with a 27-25 decision.

• Brinkmann was on fire, terminating seven attacks without an error and hitting .538 in the set.

• Briggs added four kills to the scoring and Burke racked up another eight digs.

• With the set all square at 25, Kanakry and Brinkmann put away consecutive kills to close out the set.



FIFTH SET SUMMARY



• Northern Kentucky raced out in the fifth set, establishing a 7-1 lead.

• Burke delivered a pair of aces in the first three points to set the tone.

• Ohio pulled back within three at 10-7 courtesy of a 6-3 run, but the Norse answered with a kill from Joy Banks, consecutive terminations by Brinkmann and the final two from Sequoia Hunt.

• NKU won the set, 15-8, using three kills apiece from Brinkmann and Hunt, plus the two aces from Burke.

• The Norse had nine kills, compared to three for the Bobcats.

MATCH NOTES



• With this double-double, Brinkmann now has 28 in her career.

• This marks the second-straight match Burke has established a new career digs mark after recording 13 versus Ohio State last night.

• NKU terminated 53 attacks at a .171 clip, while OU hit .243 on its 65 kills.

• The Norse had a slim advantage in blocks, 8.0-7.0, but doubled up the Bobcats in aces, 10-5.

