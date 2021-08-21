First Taste the Cov weekend Sept. 16-19 to showcase Covington’s diverse and growing culinary offerings















Renaissance Covington and MeetNKY have announced Covington’s first-ever restaurant weekend, Taste the Cov, from Thursday, September 16 to Sunday, September 19.

Taste the Cov is a perfect time for foodies to take a culinary tour throughout the city’s diverse and lauded food scene. With over 20 participating restaurants, diners can rest assured knowing they will find the perfect place to satisfy any craving.

During the weekend celebration, participating establishments will offer $6 food specials and $4 drink specials, excluding tax and gratuity.

Participating businesses include The Standard, The Gruff, The Globe, Rosie’s Tavern, Ripple Wine Bar, Rich’s Proper Food & Drinks, Piper’s Ice Cream Bar, Old Kentucky Bourbon Bar, Molly Malone’s, McK’s BBQ, Mac’s Pizza Pub Mainstrasse, Left Bank Coffeehouse, Icehaus, Frosthaus, Frida, Dari-Crest by Bean Haus, Crafts & Vines, Cock & Bull Public House – Mainstrasse, Buttercup Cake House, Bourbon Haus 1841, Bean Bakery on Greenup. Tickets are not required, but reservations are recommended where available.

Over the last year, Covington’s dining scene has been amplified with expanded patio spaces and curbside dining. Taste the Cov offers the perfect time to check out the expanded dining and experience new restaurants and familiar favorites alike throughout the city’s vibrant commercial districts.

For additional information visit the official Facebook event page or TasteTheCov.com. Follow @RenaissanceCovington on Facebook and Instagram and join in the conversation by using the hashtags #TasteTheCov and #NoForksGiven.

