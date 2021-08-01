‘Farm to Fork’ fundraiser for Covington Farmer’s Market Aug. 8 to feature the Standard’s Ryan Hanson















There’s still time – but just a sliver of it – to secure a seat at one of Covington’s most creative culinary experiences.

The Covington Farmers Market’s annual “Farm to Fork” fund-raiser on Aug. 8 will feature a five-course meal using peak-season, fresh produce from local farmers – as presented by chef Ryan Hanson of The Standard restaurant.

“Each fresh ingredient will leave a lasting impression, so much so that your inner chef will be influenced, and your next shopping list will include the Covington Farmers Market,” said Sam Carmine, the market’s assistant manager. “Farmers markets are essential – we proved that in 2020, and we want to keep that momentum going and celebrate this in 2021. What better way to celebrate than a party?”

The food will truly be unique, she said.

Hanson traveled the globe in his pursuit of the culinary arts and spent nearly five years in Thailand. His style of cooking takes its roots in classic Americana, using French techniques with some Southeast Asian influences.

But he said it was his grandmother who stirred his love for cooking with the home-cooked meals she prepared for their large family gatherings.

“I loved the smells, and to taste things before they were actually ready to be served,” Hanson said. “Most of the recipes were simple American classics, but they influenced my early tastes.”

Plus, the location for the event – The Standard at 434 Main St., owned by Emily Wolff and Paul Weckman – will contribute to its charm, what with the curated art on the restaurant’s walls, Carmine said.

“Having the event at The Standard brings an eclectic, art- and community-filled environment,” Carmine said. “To add to it, the event is polka dot-themed, with Farmers Market friends adding to the art with their clothing.”

In addition to Hanson’s delights for the palate, Farm to Fork guests will enjoy the sounds of American Blues artist Pat Hu & Friends, the floral ambiance of fresh blooms from Mud Lane Blooms and Moore’s Farm, a photo booth to capture the evening’s moments, a specialty cocktail created with StoneBrooke Winery, and a raffle for a rain barrel.

The event runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Linited tickets remain for the event and can be purchased online.

Farm to Fork is a fundraising tool for the Covington Farmers Market, which is open twice a week: Year-round from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at Park & Court in Roebling Point, and at a new, pop-up location in the Westside on the corner of M.L. King Jr. Blvd. and Holman Avenue, open Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“In adding a second location this year, we need financial support to create a reliable, welcoming, and vibrant space from scratch all over again,” said Alexa Abner, the Farmers Market’s manager. “Every neighborhood has its own flair, so creating the atmosphere that the Westside wants is the mission your gift is supporting.”

Carmine said the goal is to raise $11,000.

“This will help us continue to provide a consistent source of fresh, nutritious food for our community, and to ensure we have a well-trained farmers market staff and the necessary equipment to the market year-round,” Carmine said. “You can always catch Alexa saying, ‘Farmers Markets are spaces that serve a very functional purpose – making fresh, locally-grown and produced foods accessible to everyone, adding elements like entertainment and education into the experience to make healthy eating fun,’”

Typically, more than 20 local farmers and artisans are on site selling produce, meats, eggs, flowers, honey, baked goods, natural beauty products, prepared fermented foods, and more. The market is a registered Kentucky Proud organization sanctioned by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.

To help vulnerable populations access fresh and healthy foods, the Covington Farmers Market partners with three nutrition assistance programs, accepting SNAP/EBT benefits year-round and participating in seasonal WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Programs. As an added benefit, it uses a grant from the Kentucky Double Dollars program to match each of those currencies.

To become a friend of the Market, make a tax-deductible gift online at rcov.networkforgood.com/, or text GIVE or DONATE to (859) 600-6490.

City of Covington