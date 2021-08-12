Farm Fresh Days Aug. 13-22 to celebrate Kentucky’s locally-sourced ingredients at restaurants statewide















Eat Fresh. Eat Local. Eat Out.

That’s the idea behind the first-ever Kentucky Proud Farm Fresh Days, a 10-day culinary celebration Aug. 13-22 featuring creative dishes made with local farm ingredients at some of the best restaurants across the commonwealth.

“It’s no secret 2020 was a devastating year for the restaurant industry. COVID-19 forced many hardships on our people, the effects of which continue to this very day,” Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles said. “As we bounce back as an industry and a state, Kentucky Proud Farm Fresh Days is a great way to heighten the awareness of Kentucky farm food offered at Kentucky Proud Buy Local restaurants. The only thing better than enjoying a great meal made with fresh-from-the-farm ingredients is when someone else handles the cooking! Eating for a good cause has never tasted so delicious.”

The statewide event promotes Kentucky Proud’s Buy Local participants and encourages increasing restaurant traffic, while at the same time raising awareness of the locally sourced farm food products offered at these small businesses. As Buy Local participants, these restaurants have a proven track record of purchasing from Kentucky family farms. Farm Fresh Days is an opportunity for Kentucky Proud to showcase their dedication to Kentucky agriculture.

“Eating local was trending even before the pandemic. Now it’s mainstream,” Commissioner Quarles said. “Farm Fresh Days focuses on the direct impact from our restaurants to the state, our farmers, and our people. Dining local has become synonymous with eating fresh food, and the freshest ingredients come straight from Kentucky farms.”

For the 10-day event, participating restaurants will feature special unique dishes only offered during Farm Fresh Days. This will showcase the range of menu items and diverse styles of food from participating restaurants. From pasture-raised meats to freshly harvested fruits and vegetables, appetizers to desserts, Farm Fresh Days boasts ingredients from Kentucky’s farm families.

To learn more about Farm Fresh Days, the Buy Local program, and the full list of participating restaurants, visit kyproud.com.

Buy Local is a Kentucky Proud grant program for restaurants, caterers, schools and other foodservice participants that source and support local farms. Offered by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, this program rewards participants for enhancing their menus with locally sourced Kentucky Proud farm ingredients. To learn more, visit the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s website, www.kyproud.com.

Kentucky Department of Agriculture