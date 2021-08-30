Ethos Laboratories in Newport partnering with area’s schools to offer COVID shots and testing















Ethos Laboratories®, a national leader in laboratory testing, has announced a collaborative partnership with School Districts for the 2021-2022 school year and businesses.

Ethos Laboratories will provide COVID-19 PCR testing for students (K-12) and staff who opt-in for testing at school or an Ethos site 29 East 6th Street in Newport.

As part of Kentucky’s ELC Reopening Schools program, tests will be offered at no cost to students or staff. Ethos Laboratories’ COVID-19 testing detects variants including Delta, as well as active infections in symptomatic or asymptomatic individuals. Results are available in 24 hours online.

“This partnership is instrumental in allowing the KCSD to offer COVID-19 vaccines and voluntary COVID-19 testing to our school community,” says Paula Rust, Director of Health Services for Kenton County School District.

“This valued alliance will be key to keeping our students and staff healthy this school year.”

No-Cost Back to School Vaccinations: As an additional service to the community, Ethos will be offering Drive-Thru COVID-19 vaccinations as schools open.

Vaccines include the two-shot Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, approved for ages 12 and up, or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine approved for 18 and up.

If your school district (public or private) or business is located in Kentucky and is interested in partnering with Ethos Laboratories to provide year-round, gold standard COVID-19 PCR testing and/or COVID-19 vaccinations to your students, faculty, or employees, please contact call (877) 234-9655.