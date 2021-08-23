Ellis Park’s receiving barn destroyed by fire Sunday, racing cancelled; Friday filly opts to take interstate















Ellis Park cancelled racing and training on Sunday after the track’s receiving barn was destroyed by fire early that morning.

Ellis Park General Manager Jeff Inman said no humans appeared to be in the barn at the time of the fire. Initial indications are that all the horses — believed to be seven — were rescued.

Historical Horse Racing gaming and simulcast wagering in the clubhouse continued as scheduled.

Ellis Park was in the news earlier last week when an unraced 2-year-old filly — aptly named Bold and Bossy — ran off the track on Saturday and over the levee to take off down U.S. 41N, briefly onto Interstate 69 and then Veterans Memorial Parkway. She was in the post parade when she dumped jockey Miguel Mena and got away.

Following her in her misadventures (and their vehicles) were trainers Wes Hawley and Jack Hancock — and a herd of others. She made it a couple of miles before she was caught and returned to Ellis Park’s barn area via the track’s horse ambulance. She was treated and will be monitored, but she was declared “fine.”

“This scenario is the last thing you think of when they go to their first race, a 2-year-old baby race, said owner-trainer Michael Ann Ewing from Lexington. “You think of all the silly baby things that are going to go wrong — but not this. Thank God for all the people who jumped in to go after her. Because she left town.”

Bold and Bossy was a “ship-in” to Ellis, coming from Lexington. She was also wearing blinkers, which complicated catching her because she couldn’t see anything beside her.

“It’s amazing she didn’t get hurt,” said Hancock, adding that she lost two shoes and got a few scratches. . .but is in amazing shape.”