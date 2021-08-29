E-commerce leader Monoprice hosting grand opening, ribbon-cutting ceremony at new Hebron site















Monoprice, the leading provider of high-quality and affordably priced consumer electronics and accessories, is opening a new distribution center on September 1st in Hebron.

The 165,400-square-foot warehouse will allow Monoprice to store almost four times the number of products than their previous Kentucky distribution center, ship 70% of Monoprice’s total direct-to-consumer volume, and reduce shipping costs annually by $900,000.

The new distribution center will house over 8,000 of the most in-demand products sold on the company’s website. The company offers affordable electronics and accessories to professionals and consumers nationwide with products ranging from electronic cables, pro audio and home theater equipment, networking and IT gear, 3D printers, mobile solutions and other technology gear. Their customer-first business model eliminates layers of markup within the supply chain, allowing Monoprice to sell premium products at a fraction of the marketplace price with incomparable speed and service.

“A strong distribution strategy is at the foundation of creating a successful e-commerce presence and exceptional customer service” said Bernard Luthi, CEO of Monoprice. “Our new warehouse in Kentucky will be influential in processing and shipping our orders faster and more efficiently to our Midwest and East Coast consumers. Consumer experience and feedback is at the forefront of our business model, and we strive to ensure that not only are our products top-of-the-line, but our distribution channels are as well.”

To celebrate the new center, Monoprice is hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on September 1at 10:30 a.m. ET with Boone County Commissioners Cathy Flaig, Charles Kenner and Jesse Brewer, as well as Mark Jones, Director of Distribution at Monoprice, and Larry Jansen, VP of Distribution at Monoprice.



The company understands the importance of supporting the community, and they will be donating $2,500 to the Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center.

For more information on Monoprice and its product offerings, please visit www.Monoprice.com.

Located in Brea, Calif., Monoprice, Inc. is an e-commerce leader specializing in providing more than 7,500 high-quality yet affordable electronics and tech products. As an industry innovator, Monoprice fills a void in the consumer technology market by delivering exceptional products that are on par with the best-known national brands at prices far below the retail average with incomparable speed and service. Maintaining a business philosophy that focuses on the needs of its customers, the company strives to bring simplicity, fairness and confidence to consumers and businesses shopping for big-ticket electronics and tech accessories.