Duke Energy awards Urban Revitalization grants totaling $250k, with four NKY projects among them















Duke Energy has announced the recipients of its 2021 Urban Revitalization grants, which deliver $250,000 to eight redevelopment and small business assistance programs across southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky.

Included are four projects in Northern Kentucky.

This is the 11th year for the company to distribute Urban Revitalization grants. Since launching the program in 2011, Duke Energy has awarded more than $2.9 million to 91 grantees across Greater Cincinnati.

“Our urban corridors and main streets are critical to the vitality of our local communities, but they have been adversely impacted by the pandemic,” said Amy Spiller, president, Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky. “Through our Urban Revitalization grants, we are able to help be a part of the long-term solutions our neighborhoods need to spur development and succeed.”

The grants typically provide gap funding and are catalysts for further economic development in the urban core.

“Keeping our communities vibrant is critical now more than ever. Receiving this grant from Duke Energy will allow us to pay for the pre-development costs and accelerate bringing Northwood Cider Company to Norwood. Duke Energy’s grant is a testament to their commitment to helping small businesses and local economies. And, for that we’re grateful,” said Mary Miller, president, Norwood Together.

“We are very appreciative of our partnership with the Duke Energy Foundation which so strongly supports our investments in Northern Kentucky’s River Cities,” said Jeanne Schroer, president/CEO, Catalytic Fund.

“Duke Energy consistently gives back to the communities they serve and their support is critical given the increased need over the past 18 months. With Duke’s support, we can continue to convert vacant and blighted buildings into productive assets, bring jobs to our region, and continue to help our local economies recover.”

2021 Urban Revitalization Grant Recipients

Kentucky:

Catalytic Development Funding Corp., Char Restaurant, 6th and Madison, Covington, $35,000

The grant will be used to help redevelop the old, six-story Republic Building to create a rooftop restaurant in the downtown urban core of Covington’s historic district.

Catalytic Development Funding Corp., Raymee, 6th and Berry, Dayton, $40,000

Funds will be used to find a partner to design and engineer the redevelopment of this prominent, vacant corner historic building in Dayton’s business district into a high-quality mixed-use asset.

Catalytic Development Funding Corp., The Granary, 532 W. 10th Street, Newport, $35,000

Funds will be used to engineer and design the former grain and storage facility into The Granary restaurant and event space, located in the west side of Newport.

Center for Great Neighborhoods, St. Elizabeth Studios, Eastern Avenue and 20th Street, Covington, $10,000

Grant dollars will be used to help design building out the fifth story of the building, currently vacant, into unique artist studios and creative businesses, which are in high demand in Northern Kentucky.

Ohio

Corporation of Silverton. $20,000

Funds will be used in two entire city blocks along Montgomery Road targeted as ripe for redevelopment. The proposed mixed-use redevelopment would alter current land uses, increase density and replace existing buildings.

HCDC, Bond Hill and Roselawn, $40,000

Grant will be used to assist small businesses in need in the Bond Hill and Roselawn areas.

Norwood Together, Northwoods Cider Co., 2075 Mills Ave., Norwood, $20,000

The goal of this project is to assist Northwood Cider Co. to locate its business in the heart of the Norwood business district by providing funding for pre-development costs.

ROMAC/Regal Project, West End, $50,000

These funds will be used to help ROMAC create the premier hub of arts and culture in the region that supports and showcases multicultural artists. The center will be essential for building community, supporting development, nurturing health and well-being, and contributing to economic opportunity.

