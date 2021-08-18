Dixie Heights football coach excited to start season with returning starters in several positions

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
Dixie Heights reached the quarterfinals of the Class 6A football playoffs last year with come-from-behind wins in its two district games. Coach Dave Brossart said he is “very excited” to have most of the starting players on that team returning for the 2021 season that starts Friday.
“I think that showed the character of our team,” Brossart said of last year’s playoff run. “Yeah, we’ve got some big play capability, but what I like most is the character of our team — just the fact that they work hard, believe in our coaches and believe in each other.”
Dixie Heights posted a 6-4 record last season. After having their final two regular season games cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Colonels defeated Simon Kenton and Ryle in district playoff games before losing to Louisville Trinity.
All of the Colonels’ statistical leaders last year were juniors who hope to put up bigger numbers in their final season this fall. They’ll open the season Friday with a 7 p.m. game at Lloyd.
Returning quarterback Logan Landers was Dixie Heights’ offensive leader last year with 1,843 yards passing and 409 yards rushing in 10 games.
In his team’s two playoff victories, Landers passed for 641 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 120 yards and two TDs.
“Logan is a special player,” coach Brossart said. “A lot of people just see he’s thrown for almost 200 yards a game, but he is a very good quarterback. He sees the defense and can make pre-snap reads. He is flawless in executing our run game.”
Pierce Rohlman was the Colonels’ leading rusher (772 yards) and scorer (66 points) last year. His ball-carrying ability kept defenses from putting more pressure on Landers running the offense.
“People don’t realize how dangerous (Landers) is in the backfield,” Brossart said. “Not only do you have to defend him through the air, but you’ve got to keep an extra guy in the box because of our run game. And we’ve done some things differently this year with our run game, sprinkling in some different variations of the option.”
Dixie Heights also has its top two pass receivers returning. Devin Hulbert had 59 receptions for 923 and eight TDs. Kel Hawkins caught 34 balls for 426 yards and two scores.
The coaching staff did have some vacancies to fill on the offensive line. The only returning starters up front are junior center Joe Schultz and senior tackle Evan Wibberly, who has made a commitment with Western Kentucky University.
Brossart said a lot of the seniors will be seeing action on both sides of the ball once again. Last year, Hawkins was a defensive back who led the state in interceptions with eight and Rohlman made 51 tackles from his free safety position.
Two linebackers who were the leading tacklers on last year’s defensive unit are also returning. Colin Smith made a team-high 92 stops, followed by Mark Dugan with 56. Brossart compares them to the linebacker duo he had on the 2014 Class 6A state-runner-up team.
The seniors on the Dixie Heights roster established a winning tradition four years ago when they were freshmen on a junior varsity team that finished 9-2. They want to end their high school careers on a high note as well.
“Those guys got in the weight room and you could see the future was going to be bright,” Brossart said. “Without a doubt, we’ve been waiting for this moment, and these kids are ready.”
High school football season openers
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Conner at Lexington Lafayette, 6 p.m.
Covington Catholic at Cincinnati Elder, 7 p.m.
Dayton at Brossart, 7 p.m.
Russell at Boone County, 8 p.m.
Newport Central Catholic at Campbell County, 7 p.m.
Cooper at George Rogers Clark, 7:30 p.m.
Holmes at Grant County, 7:30 p.m.
Bellevue vs. Holy Cross at Thomas More University, 7 p.m.
Dixie Heights at Lloyd, 7 p.m.
Bracken County at Ludlow, 7 p.m.
Mason County at Newport, 7:30 p.m.
Lexington Catholic at Ryle, 7 p.m.
Walton-Verona at Scott, 7 p.m.
Oldham County at Simon Kenton, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Beechwood at Louisville Fairdale, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands vs. Bowling Green at Western Kentucky University, 5 p.m.