CVG ranked World’s Best Regional Airport in North America for 8th time by Skytrax; earns more honors















London-based Skytrax announced the 2021 World Airport Awards Thursday, and the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) was named the World’s Best Regional Airport in North America.

This marks the eighth year of the last ten that CVG has topped this award category for airports serving primarily domestic traffic.

Additionally, CVG ranked highly in the following award categories:

• #4 Cleanest Airport in North America

• #5 Best World Airport Serving 2-5 Million Passengers (COVID-19 numbers) (#1 Rank in North America)

• #5 Best Airport Staff in North America

• #9 Best Regional Airport in the World (#1 Rank in North America)

• #42 Top 100 Airports in the World



“On behalf of everyone at CVG, we are very proud and honored to be the recipient of Skytrax’s World Airport Award for the Best Regional Airport in North America Award for 2021,” said Candace McGraw, CEO of CVG.

“To earn this distinction for eight of the last ten years reflects our continued commitment to providing outstanding customer service. As we begin to travel again, our passengers can be assured that our team’s priority is to provide the best and safest airport experience possible.”



Skytrax’s World Airport Awards are based on responses to customer satisfaction surveys, as benchmarked and ranked by airport passengers around the world. The survey operated from August 2020 until July 2021 with many travelers voting for their favorite / best airport based on pre-pandemic travel experiences, while others voted after their COVID-19 airport experience during the past 12 months.

More than 550 airports across world regions are ranked in a number of areas, and the awards are independent of any airport control or input.

More information about the awards can be found here.