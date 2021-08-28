Cuban and Latin American fusion restaurant and rum bar Amador to join Newport on the Levee lineup















Refreshing mojitos, Cuban cuisine and impressive riverfront views of the Cincinnati skyline are coming soon to Newport on the Levee.

North American Properties (NAP) has announced Amador, a Cuban and Latin American restaurant and rum bar, will be the latest restaurant to join the mixed-use destination’s food and beverage scene. Construction is slated to begin in October with the restaurant opening planned for early spring.

In Cuba, an independently-owned, local restaurant – where the best food and drinks are often found – is called a “Paladar,” and that serves as the primary inspiration for what Amador strives to become. Nick Pesola, owner of Revolution Rotisserie and self-proclaimed history buff, blends his love for Latin American culture and creating memorable restaurant experiences to bring this bold concept to life. The name Amador pays homage to Latin America’s deep Spanish roots and is a common surname found throughout the region, roughly meaning “lover.”

The concept will occupy a 6,400-square-foot space, featuring 3,900 square feet of indoor dining and a 2,500-square-foot outdoor patio overlooking the Ohio River, neighboring bridges and skyline. The lively atmosphere will be part 1980’s Miami vibe, part Havana nights packed with plenty of Cuban nostalgia. Without a doubt, every evening at Amador will be a “Guaracha”, a Cuban-style party. But for those guests and visitors of the Levee who prefer to grab something quick and on-the-go, Amador will also feature a bodega-style walk-up window with a limited menu through “el callejón,” the alleyway along the side of the building.

“Our goal with Amador is to create a really fun, one-of-a-kind experience on all fronts from the delicious cuisine to the craft cocktails to the playful atmosphere. Amador will complement everything else going on in the area and my hope is that our guests will feel a bit like they are on vacation whenever they come dine with us,” said Pesola. “Newport on the Levee already has a lot of cool stuff going on so we are excited to bring something totally different to the mix. Whether it’s grabbing a quick Cubano sandwich from the bodega window or sipping on mojitos and sharing paella with friends while soaking up the sun and the views – we’ve got something for everyone.”

Recognizing a need in the community, Amador serves as the first full-service Cuban restaurant in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area. Guests can expect traditional Cuban dishes like empanadas, croquetas and Cubano sandwiches as well as many other Latin American favorites such as street tacos, chips and guacamole, queso, and salsas. Amador will be a rum bar with refreshing craft cocktails, including mojitos, daiquiris and margaritas in addition to a wide variety of Latin American beers, wines, and rare spirits.

“We’ve been really intentional about finding independent, local concepts that bring new and exciting experiences for the community,” said Regan Thomas, leasing representative for NAP. “Nick’s Amador concept is a perfect fit for Newport on the Levee’s Riverwalk with large patio space and gorgeous views in an open container district. It’s the perfect place to gather with family and friends for authentic Cuban dishes and playful cocktails.”

Amador comes on the heels of other retail announcements at Newport on the Levee. Later this fall, Newport on the Levee will welcome Sage, a multi-discipline yoga studio offering a wide range of classes, including yoga, reformer Pilates and fitness-based classes. Last month, two new concepts debuted in the Gallery Building at Trade, the Levee’s revolving retail market – Annabelle Arthur Boutique, a trendy and versatile fashion concept, and Beef Jerky Experience, a franchise offering over 100 different flavors of small-batch, high-quality jerky.

Newport on the Levee