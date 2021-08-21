Crossroads Church sending additional $50,000 in aid to Haiti to support victims of recent earthquake















Crossroads Church, which has increased its work in Haiti in the past year, is sending additional financial support while also building connections between its partners in the region to support victims of the recent earthquakes.

Crossroads will send $50,000 in aid to be used as needed in emergency response efforts. The funds will be sent to four of Crossroads’ existing partners while also being deployed by its Masters of Disaster Impact Group to meet needs as they arise.

While Crossroads regularly provides this type of emergency response support, this event is unique in the way that four Crossroads partners who have not worked together previously are being connected through the church’s network. Those new connections have already resulted in food and hygiene kits being delivered to communities those groups serve along with other synergies.

“The Church is uniquely designed for a time like this and Crossroads is made for this – to love our neighbors, bring hope and relief in times of crisis, and change the world,” Crossroads ReachOut Director Daniel Minera said. “There is no other way to do this than with our partners and community. We are serving alongside four international organizations who otherwise would not be at the table together in this effort. The difference will be God’s people serving our friends in Haiti.”

Crossroads’ Masters of Disaster Impact Group leader Darin Kroger will be in Haiti within the next week. He will provide respite for those on the ground who have been serving since the original earthquake occurred. He will also collaborate further with partners in the region while assessing needs and how to best meet them. Following the trip some of the more than 300 trained members of the Masters of Disasters team may also be deployed to Haiti.

“In these types of disaster situations, putting boots on the ground and mobilizing volunteers is critical to the recovery efforts. Our money and our people flow together to make the most impact for those who are hurting and in need of some hope,” Kroger said. “While there, I’ll be connecting with our partners in-country and helping develop the best and safest ways to move people and supplies into the impact zone. We want to give as many of our Masters of Disaster team members the opportunity to physically be the hands and feet of Jesus to the Haitian people and to work alongside our partners. This initial trip will work toward making that a reality.”

Crossroads will continue to monitor the situation in Haiti and provide support as needed.

From Crossroads Church