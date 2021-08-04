Covington’s Orchard Park development moves forward with five more properties















By Ryan Clark

NKyTribune reporter

COVINGTON – There’s more development on the way for Orchard Park.

Last week, the Covington City Commission approved a plan to build 10 rowhouses and a custom home in the Westside neighborhood.

But that was always just part of the plan. Tuesday night, at their regularly scheduled caucus meeting, commissioners heard a proposal for the rest of the area, which calls for the redevelopment of five more properties:

318 Berry

311-313 Berry

1108 Locust

1110 Locust

301-3 Orchard

On March 23, the city issued an RFP looking for developers. They received five responses, and a selection committee made up of economic development and neighborhood services staff ranked the submissions.

Ken Smith, interim city manager and neighborhood services director, reported Tuesday night that the committee selected the Neighborhood Development Collective, a group made up of local residents, to move forward with the development of the remaining five properties.

The developers include:

Joe Stevie

Jordan Huizenga

Tyler Watkins & Melissa Baird

Christine Wesdorp

Tom Covert

Nic Manning

Clyde Kessen

Developers are planning on investing at least $250,000 into each of the properties — sometimes up to $460,000 — to covert the sites into mixed-use or family homes. Smith said the total investment (including last week’s development) could bring 11 new home ownership units, the rehabilitation of four historic buildings, a total purchase price of $249,500, an estimated $3.8 million investment in rehab and construction, and an increase in taxable property value of up to $5.3 million.

Mayor Joseph U. Meyer said he was pleased with the locals’ creativity.

“These are some really great ideas,” he said. “Part of what is so exciting is that we have so many people who are already invested in Covington and investing in this part of the community. These are all Covington people, invested in the neighborhood already, ready to take it to the next level.”

The proposal was slated for next week’s regular agenda.

Mayor to residents: ‘Refocus on getting vaccinated’

After receiving troubling news from the health department Tuesday — that barely 50 percent of the city’s residents have been vaccinated for COVID-19 — Mayor Meyer made a plea to the public.

“COVID is raising its ugly head again,” Meyer said. “The percentage of people in Covington who have been vaccinated so far is not nearly what it should be. If we are to protect the health of our friends and our family members, and our children as we’re going back to school, we need to ask the community to refocus on getting vaccinated, so that we can inhibit the spread of COVID throughout our community.”

Meyer went on to say he thinks the commission needs to consider what they can do to get the health department and other providers to visit the city in order to provide easier access to vaccinations.

Property tax rate to remain unchanged

For the fifth consecutive year, the city’s finance department has recommended that Covington’s taxes for real and personal property remain unchanged: .327 upon each $100 valuation of assessed or assessable real property; and .349 upon each $100 valuation of all assessed or assessable personal property.

Commissioners and finance representatives explained that by keeping the taxes low and unchanged they are actually making money — about $300,000 when you factor in the number of people who are improving properties or outright rehabbing them.

The proposed order will have a first reading next week.

Police to be hired

Police Chief Robert Nader requested the hiring of two new officers, Nicolette Brown, and Trent Webster, which would bring the office numbers up to 108 officers.

Commissioners added the request to the consent agenda for next week.

City gifted property near Devou Park

Commissioners heard a proposal to accept a property at 151 Lookout Heights Drive.

Carlisle Enterprises proposed the donation, which would cost the city nothing accept the transfer fee and the title insurance.

The property, which has utilities and parking, could offer the city better access to the trail system on Sleepy Hollow Road.

The donation was put on next week’s consent agenda.

Assistant City Manager to be hired

Commissioners moved forward with the hiring of Joy Pierson as the Assistant City Manager effective Aug. 23.

The position was posted on June 22 and the city received 139 applications. A committee of interviewed five candidates, and Pierson was selected for recommendation.

She has a master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Kansas and has more than 30 years of experience with local government, including in Hamilton County, Ohio, where she served as the Community Development Manager.

The recommendation was placed on the consent agenda for next week.

Smith absent

Commissioner Shannon Smith was absent Tuesday night.

Next meeting

The next regularly scheduled Covington Commission meeting will be a legislative meeting held at 6 p.m., Aug. 10, at the City Building at 20 W. Pike St. in Covington. The meetings can be followed live on Fioptics channel 815, Spectrum channel 203, the Telecommunications Board of Northern Kentucky (TBNK) website, the TBNK Facebook page @TBNKonline, and the TBNK Roku channels.