Covington Partners seeking 31 mentors in 31 days of August. Ready? Download your application here















Did you know that nearly 40% of at-risk youth report never having an adult mentor of any kind?

That’s just one reason the Covington Partners Mentoring Program is committed to working with the schools of Covington to provide positive adult mentors for students.

During the month of August, the mentoring program is seeking 31 mentors in 31 days. Mentors and students will be matched to begin meeting this fall.

“I am a mentor because building up young individuals to realize their strengths and connecting with them one on one is so important. My life is better because of the impact my mentee had had on me,” said one mentee, speaking for so many others.

By mentoring one student, you can change two lives. You can share your time and talents by getting involved in one (or more) of the mentoring program options, including working with students from elementary through high school.

According to a national mentoring survey, at-risk youth with a mentor are more likely to report participating regularly in sports or extracurricular activities (67% of at-risk youth with mentors compared to 37% of those without them); more likely to hold a leadership position in a club, sports team, school council, or another group (51% versus 22%); and are more likely to volunteer regularly in their communities (48% versus 27%).

Help Covington Partners reach its goal of 31 new mentors for the beginning of this school year.

Learn more about the Covington Partners Mentoring Program HERE.

Ready to #MentorOneStudentChangeTwoLives? Download an application HERE.