COVID cases keep rising — 1,648 new cases yesterday, 7 deaths; 85 Kyians are on a ventilator















Staff report

The state reported 1,648 new COVID cases Friday, and 354 of those cases were in those 18 and under.

There were 7 deaths.

The positivity rate is rising and is now 8.96%.

There are currently 625 Kentuckians hospitalized with 195 in ICU and 85 on a ventilator.

Boone County reported 38 new cases, Kenton County 37, and Campbell County 18. The Northern Kentucky Health Department reports there are currently 550 active (contagious) cases of COVID in the three counties, as of July 30.

There are now 53 of 120 counties in the red zone, a long way from no red zone counties on June 29.

The CDC is now recommending that everyone wear a mask in indoor public settings in areas of substantial and high transmission, regardless of vaccination status.

The best protection against COVID is a vaccination. Health officials highly recommended vaccinations.