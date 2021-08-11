Corporex starting construction on next two phases of Ovation on Newport riverfront, as project progresses















Corporex, a national commercial development and investment firm based in Covington, is beginning construction on the next two phases of Ovation, a 25-acre, 4.5 city blocks, mixed-used development located on the Ohio riverfront in Northern Kentucky.

Corporex will be investing over $180 million dollars in the next 18 months to quickly bring Ovation to life.

Phase II consists of the hotel and office building which is a $53 million dollar investment. Corporex will begin installing the steel structure for one of the final buildings next week, Aug. 16 – 20.

The office building will offer approximately 100,000 square feet of Class A office space, featuring plaza level retail.

A hotel with a rooftop bar is also slated for construction.

Corporex also broke ground on Phase III of Ovation.

This phase includes structured parking, for sale and for rent residential units, retail, entertainment, a grocery, and an amenity club. Phase III is located across the street from PromoWest Pavillion at Ovation and connects to the concert venue by a pedestrian walkway above W 3rd St.

The first step of Phase III was raising the levee wall, which is currently under construction. Corporex is working closely with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to utilize leading edge engineering principles and materials to attach the current earthen wall to the levee, connecting Ovation directly to the riverfront. Coming soon, a select number of riverview condos will be available for presale.

“Corporex and our founder, Bill Butler, has always had a passion for Northern Kentucky, his hometown,” said Tom Banta, Managing Director of Corporex. “It’s been his vision to revitalize and develop the community near the river, with Newport being a key part of that. Corporex purchased the land with the intention of creating a mixed-use development at a level this region has never seen before.”

Construction commenced on Phase I of Ovation in fall of 2019 with the 550-car structured parking garage and unique indoor/outdoor concert venue. The state-of-the-art PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation was completed in December 2020.

Tickets are now on sale for shows at the new venue, which begin in August 2021, and can be found here.