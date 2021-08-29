Cincinnati Paralegal Association to host ‘Remember: Wills for First Responders’ event in Erlanger Sept. 11















The Cincinnati Paralegal Association has announced its next Remember: Wills for First Responders program event will be hosted by the Erlanger Fire Department.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 11 at the Erlanger Council Chambers at 505 Commonwealth Avenue in Erlanger.

Paralegal volunteers will be assisting with intake, drafting, witnessing, and notarizing documents. Attorney volunteers will be meeting with first responders to provide legal counsel. To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the tragedy of September 11, 2001, the Emerald Society band will perform throughout the day.

Remember: Wills for First Responders is a program where volunteer lawyers and paralegals come together for day-long events to provide wills, living wills and health care proxies to first responders and their spouses, completely free of charge. Most importantly, this program provides peace of mind to these heroes, should the unthinkable occur.

The CPA has organized and participated in numerous WFFR events since 2003, serving firefighters, policemen and other emergency personnel in the Greater Cincinnati area. For more information, or if you are interested in volunteering, please contact our CPA Pro Bono Coordinator at probono@cincinnatiparalegals.org.

Cincinnati Paralegal Association