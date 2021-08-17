Chippie’s Sensational Science Lab Sept. 16 at BCM features apple-themed activities for kids three to five















Johnny Appleseed would feel right at home at Behringer-Crawford Museum on Thursday, September 16, when “Chippie’s Sensational Science Lab” takes a bite out of our favorite fall fruit — apples.

Youngsters aged three to five and their caregivers will get right to the core of the subject with apple-themed activities in this episode of BCM’s monthly series, which provides an hour of educational experiments and S.T.E.A.M.-based fun.

The lab, which takes place from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., is offered in-person at BCM and virtually on Zoom. The in-person session is included with museum admission, and children must be accompanied by an adult. Virtual programming is free for museum members and $5 per family for non-members. There also is a $3 per child lab fee for both live and virtual sessions. A supply pick-up date for virtual participants will be emailed prior to the session.

To sign up for Chippie’ Sensational Science Labs, call Kim or Samantha at 859-491-4003. Preregistration is required by at least seven days in advance.

For more information, go to www.bcmuseum.org, email info@bcmuseum.org or call 859-491-4003.

From Behringer-Crawford Museum