Call for nomination for Kenton County Pioneer Award to four individuals annually for community service















Each year the Kenton County Pioneer Award recognizes four living residents of Kenton County who have a record of outstanding service to the community and exemplify the highest standards of personal integrity.

The Pioneer Award honors those who demonstrate servant leadership combined with awareness of the needs of our fellow residents.

This year’s call to the public to nominate deserving candidates has a nomination deadline set for Friday, September 10.

A committee, composed of the members of the Kenton County Ethics Commission, will review the nominations, identify four deserving individuals, and forward their names to the Kenton County Fiscal Court for consideration.

Once approved, pictures of the four honorees, along with a description of their contributions to the community, shall be displayed in the lobby of the Kenton County Administration Building.

The four Kenton County Pioneers will also be recognized at a Kenton County Fiscal Court Meeting and in print for their accomplishments.

The 2020 Pioneer Award recipients were Bill Goetz, Burr Travis, William Funke, Garren Colvin, and Arnold Simpson. The 2019 Pioneer Award recipients were Jim Claypool, Rick and Mary Hulefeld, and John Salyers. The 2018 Pioneer Award recipients were Ralph Drees, Mer Grayson, Robert Hoffer, Kim Kitchen, Ed Schroeder, and Parker William.

Nominations can be made on the Kenton County website here.

Current elected officials are not eligible for recognition.