Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky installs ’21 leadership team, led by Jarron Fischer















The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky (BIA), installed its 2021 leadership at an event recently held at the 2021 HomeFest Presented by Masterpiece Audio Video, in Partnership with Wiseway Lighting and Plumbing Showroom in Villa Hills.

State Representative Kim Banta was on hand to participate in the ceremony.

“This board has been a working board since December of 2020. We had postponed the December ceremony in the light of these unprecedented times to recognize these outstanding leaders who have already been proving themselves, as their work is already well under way since the delay of this installation. We are proud of all of them and the work they have been doing for their industry and for our organization and look forward to a fantastic second half to 2021.” said Brian Miller, executive vice president of the trade group.



2021 Officers

Jarron Fischer – President

Ross Kreutzjans – Immediate Past President

Ben Taylor – Vice President

Shad Sletto – Secretary/Treasurer

Ted Vogelpohl – Associate President

Fred Cernetisch – Associate Vice President

2021 Directors

Bill Sanderson – Builder Director

Jake Toebben – Builder Director

Dan Riegler – Associate Director

John Baute – Associate Director

McKensi Madden – Associate Director

Caitlin Skaggs – Associate Director

Melissa Pryor – Sales and Marketing Council Chair

Ryan Stoffel – Land Development Council President

Building Industry Association of NKY