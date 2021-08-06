Buff City Soap opens new location in Newport Plaza, giving away free soap for a year to first 50 customers















Buff City Soap – a rapidly expanding retail franchise known for its handmade, plant based soap and body products made in-store daily – has opened its first Newport location. The new store is located at 92 Carothers Rd, in The Newport Plaza.

Buff City Soap also has a location on Mall Road in Florence.

As part of the Opening VIP Weekend, the first 50 people who visit the new Newport store through Sunday, August 8, will receive free soap for a year.

“We are excited to continue our expansion in Kentucky and share the Buff City Soap experience with the community in Newport,” stated Ellie Walls, District Manager.

Founded in 2013, Buff City Soap has created a high-quality alternative to commercial soap products full of harsh chemicals, detergents, animal fats and sulfates.

By giving customers the chance to see the whole making process live in each Soap Makery, Buff City Soap is disrupting the consumer goods industry by focusing on transparency of ingredients and process.

“Our soap makers are ready to create and customize our plant based products and unique scents for the Newport residents,” said Walls.

Each Buff City Soap store offers more than 30 unique and customizable scents across dozens of handcrafted soap products; including its famous soap bars, bath bombs, foaming hand soap and even laundry soap. The brand’s products are crafted by local artisans at the in-store Makeries, which allow guests to customize the scent and ingredients used in the process to create a unique scent profile.



The Newport location hours will be Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Founded in 2013 and franchising since 2018, Buff City Soap continues its rapid growth trajectory across 20 states and 115+ stores. Buff City Soap’s delightfully smelling and uniquely handmade soaps are disrupting the retail beauty and consumer goods categories, and Buff City Soap was recognized in Entrepreneur’s Top 100 “Best of the New” franchise rankings.