Brighton Center to host Job Fair with on-site interviews Wednesday; check out options, benefits















Brighton Center will host a Job Fair with on-site interviews on Wednesday, September 1 from 1- 5 p.m. at 741 Central Avenue in Newport.

Brighton Center currently has open positions working within early childhood education, workforce development, youth services, women’s recovery, volunteer engagement, and facilities maintenance. Job seekers can view open positions at brightoncenter.com/careers, and are encouraged to bring a resume, as there will be the opportunity for on-site interviews.

In accordance with CDC and local safety guidelines, all Job Fair attendees maintain a safe distance from others and wear a mask when in close proximity of others and/or when inside our buildings.

Brighton Center employees benefit from working at a community-based organization that is deeply invested in creating opportunities for individuals and families to achieve self-sufficiency. With a commitment to professional development and a culture of promoting from within, Brighton Center is an excellent place to make a career while also positively impacting lives each and every day.

Brighton Center offers employees a generous benefits package including:

• A wellness Program

• 11 ½ Paid Holidays and Veterans Receive an Additional Holiday (employees working 16 or more hours)

• Paid Vacation Time – earned at a rate of 1 day per month with increases for tenure up to 25 paid days off (employees working 16 or more hours)

• Paid Sick Leave – accumulated at a rate of 1 day per month up to 480 hours to protect employees from financial hardship due to illness (employees working 16 or more hours)

• Employer Contribution of 4% of Gross Salary for 403b and Additional 2% Match Option (employees working 20 or more hours)

• Affordable Health, Dental, Vision, and Voluntary Life Insurance Benefits (employees working 30 or more hours)

• Agency-provided Life and Long Term Disability Insurance (employees working 30 or more hours)

• Agency Child Care Discount of 20%

• Employee Recognition Program

• Financial Wellness Education and Workshops

• Federal Student Loan Forgiveness Education – (Eligible Agency)

• Tenure Awards including Additional Pay and Vacation/Personal Leave

• Financial Coaching

• Home Buyer Education Program

• Professional Development and Network Building,

And so much more.

“At Brighton Center, you can make an impact and meaningful difference in the lives of families and in our community,” said Wonda Winkler, president & CEO. “We believe deeply in the potential of those we serve as we work in partnership with them to improve the quality of their lives, and we are dedicated to the professional growth and development of our staff who seek to lead. We are highly respected for our work due to our commitment to integrity, excellence, accountability, and quality of service.” – Wonda Winkler, President & CEO.

For questions about the Job Fair please contact Danielle Montgomery at dmontgomery@brightoncenter.com.