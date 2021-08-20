Brent Degenhardt, president of City Wide Solutions, named to Gateway Foundation Board















Brent Degenhardt, president of City Wide Solutions of Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky, hasjoined the Gateway Community & Technical College Foundation Board.

His nomination was approved at the Gateway Foundation Board August meeting.

Degenhardt has been involved in the commercial products, construction, and building maintenance industries for 22 years. In 2003, Brent opened City Wide Maintenance of Cincinnati along with his business partner and father, Don Degenhardt. City Wide Maintenance manages 20+ services, including janitorial and handyman services.

Degenhardt is a graduate of Leadership Northern Kentucky Class of 2017. He is currently serving as a Regional Team Captain for All Pro Dads, Board Member and Development and Fundraising Chair for the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky, Board of Advisors and Program Committee Member for the Goering Center for Family and Private Business and President of the Northern Kentucky Youth Hockey Association. Brent also volunteers as a hockey coach through the Northern Kentucky Youth Hockey Association.



Degenhardt enjoys camping, running, and hockey and lives in Villa Hills with his wife and three boys.



The Gateway Foundation Board members represent a broad array of industries and organizations.

The Foundation, created in 2003, is a private 501(c)3 organization.

The Gateway Foundation Board and its committees generally convene quarterly. The current committees include Nominating, Advocacy, Finance, and Philanthropy. Several other committees meet periodically as needed including Investment and Executive Committees.

