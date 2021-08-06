Boone County Supt. Matthew Turner outlines ‘layered’ plan for safe in-person instruction















Boone County Schools is committed to providing access to in-person instruction in the fall, as it is the “most effective method to address the academic, social-emotional and mental needs of our students,” Superintendent Matthew Turner said in a newsletter to parents and staff.

He outlined a plan, reviewed by the NKY Department of Public Health, that will allow the district to implement “layered protection strategies.”

These strategies will be adjusted and improved as necessary, he said.

They include:

• COVID-19 vaccinations strongly encouraged. Boone County Schools is offering opportunities to receive the vaccine on these dates:

August 13 at Conner HS and Ryle HS, 5-7 p.m.

August 20 at Boone County HS 4-7:30 p.m.

August 27 at Cooper HS 5:30-8 p.m.

REGISTER at KYVAX.WILDHEALTH.COM

• Daily Symptoms Check

• Wearing a face mask — highly recommended that masks be worn indoors in all settings. Wearing a mask on buses is mandated by the CDC and the KY Department of Education.

• Isolation of positive cases.

• Quarantine of close contacts of positive cases.

• Social distancing.

• Washing hands regularly.

• Cleaning facilities.

• Air Quality.

• Testing. Voluntary testing at every school.

• Limiting nonessential visitors to schools and buildings.

He noted that the district is still in need of bus drivers, teachers and some other personnel.