‘Boom on the Bridge’ offers best seats in the region for watching the spectacular fireworks of Sept. 5

Labor Day party-goers will once again have the opportunity to take in the spectacular views of the Western & Southern/WEBN fireworks display from the best vantage point on the Ohio River while also helping to repair and reopen the 149-year-old bridge, which now serves as the pedestrian-only link between Newport and Cincinnati.
The Newport Southbank Bridge Company announced that its “Boom on the Bridge” will return to the Purple People Bridge on Sunday, Sept. 5, from 6 to 10 p.m. on the Kentucky side of the bridge.
“Boom on the Bridge is not only a great way to enjoy the Western & Southern/WEBN fireworks, but the funds from the tickets and sponsorships will also help repair and reopen the Purple People Bridge,” said Newport Southbank Bridge Company President Will Weber.
Tickets for the end-of-summer fireworks viewing party and fundraising event, which is open to the public, $150 per person for adults and teenagers, $75 for children aged 3 to 12 and no charge for children under the age of 3 and $1,000 for a reserved table of eight.
Tickets can be purchased online here.
Ticket purchases include soft drinks, water, and snacks; one ticket per person for alcoholic beverages (and cash bar available for purchase); food provided from local food trucks, Sweets & Meats BBQ and Marty’s Waffles (one food and one dessert ticket per person); live music by Vinyl Countdown; and a free parking pass for every two tickets purchased. Attendees will be able to view the fireworks show from the Kentucky side of the bridge while listening to the WEBN fireworks soundtrack.
Newport Southbank Bridge Company is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that operates and maintains the bridge. Seventy-five percent of the cost of the ticket to the event is tax-deductible.
Corporate Sponsorships are also available in the form of a Presenting, Supporting, and Table.
The Presenting Sponsor receives reserved VIP tables for 16 people, reserved VIP seating on the bridge during the fireworks, one extra drink ticket per person, eight parking passes and the company name and logo will be featured on all marketing and communications including a large banner before and during the event. The cost of a presenting sponsorship is $10,000.
The Supporting Sponsors receives one reserved table for 8 people, reserved seating on the bridge during the fireworks, one extra drink ticket per person, four parking passes and the company name and logo will be featured on all marketing and communications including a medium banner before and during the event. The cost of a supporting sponsorship is $5,000.
The Table Sponsors receive a reserved table for eight people, four parking passes and their company or group name placed on the reserved table. The cost of a table sponsorship is $1,000.
Because the central portion of the bridge will be used during the fireworks display, the main bridge and Pagan’s Path will close on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 7 a.m. and will remained closed throughout the weekend until noon on Monday, Sept. 6.
For more information about tickets or sponsorships for the Boom on the Bridge event, please contact Joyce McMullin at jmcmullin@southbankpartners.com or 859-655-7700.
The Bridge Company continues to work with the engineering firm of WSP USA on plans to repair and fully reopen the pedestrian span, including the scope and cost of the repairs. The bridge closed May 11 after stones from Pier 1 reportedly fell into the Ohio River. The majority of the bridge reopened to pedestrians on July 1 but the northernmost portion remains closed.
Newport Southbank Bridge Company