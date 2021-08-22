Beechwood senior running back scores four touchdowns in 35-0 win over Louisville Fairdale















Beechwood’s football team opened the 2021 season in impressive fashion Saturday with a 35-0 win over Louisville Fairdale in the UPS King of the Bluegrass Bowl.

Last year, Beechwood won the Class 2A state title and Fairdale made it to the quarterfinals of the Class 5A playoffs before dropping out due to Covid-19 exposure.

Senior running back Avery Courtney scored four of the Tigers’ five touchdowns in Saturday’s game. He had two rushing touchdowns and caught a pair of scoring passes from senior quarterback Cameron Hergott, who capped his team’s scoring with a 1-yard run in the third quarter.

Courtney scored five touchdowns last season and six when he was a sophomore. He could surpass that total if he continues to play an important role in the offense.

Beechwood will go on the road to play defending Class 1A state champion Paintsville on Friday. Paintsville lost its season opener at Pikeville, 43-21, last Friday.

This week’s high school football schedule

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Covington Catholic at Belfry in Pike County Bowl, 8:30 p.m.

Metcalfe County at Bellevue, 7:30 p.m.

Woodford County at Campbell County, 7:30 p.m.

Dixie Heights at Cooper, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton County at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Newport Central Catholic at Holmes, 7 p.m.

Walton-Verona vs. Holy Cross at Thomas More University, 7 p.m

Grant County at Lloyd, 7 p.m.

Ludlow at Lockland (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Brossart at Newport, 7 p.m.

Beechwood at Paintsville, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Simon Kenton, 7 p.m.

Boone County at Scott, 7 p.m.

Conner at Ryle, 7 p.m.