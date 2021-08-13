BCM’s Aug. 25 Northern Kentucky History Hour to explore colorful past of the Park Hills neighborhood















Come explore an early suburb where streetcars, one-car families, and bicycles created a quiet landscape.

Neighbors conversed on front porches, grilled hamburgers and hot dogs on charcoal grills, and hollered to their children to come home when supper awaited. Children walked or bicycled to their neighborhood parochial and public schools, and, after school, heeded the call of new adventures in nearby Devou Park.

As we approach the centennial of Park Hills, Kentucky in 2027, take a walk through this 20th-Century planned community with author Paul Tenkotte during the next episode of NKY History Hour.

The virtual presentation will take place via Zoom at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 25. To register and participate in the free event, vist the Zoom meeting registration page. Information on how to connect to the session will be sent after registration. The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page.

Paul A. Tenkotte, Ph.D., has authored/edited 14 books, contributed chapters to eight additional books and written hundreds of articles for a wide range of publications. They include Cincinnati: The Queen City (225th Anniversary Edition with Dan Hurley); The Encyclopedia of Northern Kentucky (with James Claypool); Gateway City: Covington, Kentucky, 1815-2015 and a textbook, The United States since 1865: Information Literacy and Critical Thinking. Tenkotte has been a contributor to 16 television documentaries, including PBS’s Ten That Changed America: Engineering Marvels. Award-winning productions include Sacred Spaces of Greater Cincinnati and Where the River Bends: A History of Northern Kentucky. He serves as professor of history at Northern Kentucky University and edits the weekly Our Rich History column for the NKY Tribune.

NKY History Hour presentations will take place every other Wednesday evening. The sessions are currently free to the public but may become a BCM members-only benefit in the future. To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought-provoking programs for free, join BCM at bcmuseum.org.

Behringer-Crawford Museum