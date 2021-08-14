Baker Hunt center announces return of Twilight in the Gardens for two September nights; buy tickets now















Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center announces the return of Twilight in the Gardens for two nights on September 11 and September 18, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Visitors will enjoy a 5-course meal with wine pairings under the glow of thousands of twinkling lights.

The event will feature a silent auction & raffle, live music & art demonstrations, and a special art show by Ken Landon Buck.

Proceeds from the event will support Baker Hunt programming and will help to expand outreach programs in the community, making art available to all.

Tickets can be purchased online here. Tickets are limited.

Established in 1922, Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to changing lives through art education and community. Baker Hunt offers professional instruction in nearly all art media, serving more than 3,500 students school age to adult through art classes and workshops each year.

To learn more about Baker Hunt, click here or call (859) 431-0020.