Automotive parts manufacturer Setco announces relocation to Boone County, addition of new jobs















Setco Sales Co., a manufacturer of spindles and other precision parts and specialty products for the automotive and aerospace industries, will relocate its headquarters to Boone County and create 30 quality jobs in the coming years.

Currently based in Cincinnati, Setco’s move to Boone County will allow the company to maintain its existing employee base of approximately 60, which includes six Kentucky residents, and complete a $6.25 million expansion to boost production capacity. The new facility will increase Setco’s capacity to manufacture, repair and service high-performance precision spindles – a key part of CNC machining and many suspension-and-wheel-rotation systems, among an array of other applications. Setco’s product line also includes slides and milling heads.

“We welcome Setco and its 60 current office, sales and machining employees to Boone County,” said Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore. “The company is joining a strong manufacturing base in Northern Kentucky, and employees will enjoy the easy access and many amenities that Hebron provides.”

Jobs created at the new facility will include machining, assembly, engineering, sales and administrative roles. Work on the project is scheduled to begin in September and be completed in spring 2022.

“I wanted to express how excited Setco is to partner with the Commonwealth of Kentucky for our new global headquarters,” said Jim Broz, president at Setco. “This modern and expanded facility will serve as a platform for growth in the North American market and be our worldwide home for Setco’s global operations and management.”

Founded in 1912, Setco manufactures spindles, including belt-driven, geared, motorized, high-speed and high-frequency models. Its precision linear slides include dovetail, hardened way and linear rail slides in more than 20 sizes and hundreds of models. Setco primarily serves the automotive and aerospace sectors, as well as construction, die/mold, medical, plastics, woodworking, stone cutting and general metalworking industries. The company operates nine facilities globally, with operations in Michigan and Georgia, and locations in Mexico, India, Taiwan and China.

Setco adds to approximately 4,500 manufacturing-related facilities in Kentucky, which employ about 260,000 Kentuckians statewide. The Commonwealth is a national leader in manufacturing, with about 13% of its workforce holding a job in the sector compared to the U.S. average of 8.5%.

“We’re happy to welcome Setco to the Commonwealth. This exciting project supports several key industries in our state, while also creating great job opportunities for Kentucky residents,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Setco also joins a growing list of companies that are finding Kentucky is a welcoming home to set up headquarters.”

For more information on Setco, visit Setco.com.

Governor’s Office