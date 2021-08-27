Attorney General’s Office, Kentucky Venues partner to raise awareness of human trafficking at events















The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office and Kentucky Venues on Wednesday announced a new joint effort to raise awareness about human trafficking during large events, including the Kentucky State Fair.

Kentucky Venues will partner with the Attorney General’s Office as part of the ‘Your Eyes Save Lives’ statewide human trafficking awareness campaign to train employees to recognize and report the signs of human trafficking.

The partnership will also include posters featuring the signs of human trafficking and how to report suspected trafficking to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. The posters will be placed within the employee break rooms and on notice boards.

“This partnership provides our office the opportunity to raise awareness about the dangers of human trafficking and educate employees interacting with potentially millions of visitors at Kentucky Venues on how to respond,” said Attorney General Daniel Cameron. “Human trafficking can take many different forms, and education and awareness initiatives are essential to recognizing and reporting suspected trafficking. We need every Kentuckian to join our fight to end human trafficking in the Commonwealth, and we are incredibly grateful to Kentucky Venues team along with CEO David S. Beck for partnering with us in this important endeavor.”

The Your Eyes Saves Lives campaign was launched earlier this year by Attorney General Cameron and encourages Kentuckians to recognize common signs of human trafficking and report it. The campaign is funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.

“Kentucky Venues produces six major events along with hosting nearly 300 events in a typical year at both the Kentucky Exposition Center and the Kentucky International Convention Center,” said Beck. “With the understanding of the potential impact our employees could have by recognizing signs of human trafficking, we believe it adds to our ability to better service the Commonwealth.”

The Kentucky State Fair, held at the Kentucky Exposition Center from August 19-29 attracts approximately 600,000 fairgoers to experience music, competitions, animals, shows, and more over the course of 11 days.

To report suspected human trafficking, dial 911 in an emergency or, in a non-emergency, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888. To learn more about the Your Eyes Save Lives campaign and the most common signs of human trafficking, visit youreyessavelives.ky.gov.

Attorney General’s Office