At Historic Ludlow Theatre, Circus Mojo/Bircus Brewing presents The Silver Starlets tonight















The Silver Starlets is an all-female aerial acrobatic show. Full of glam, glitz and glitter, the Starlets bring you a duo trapeze grand finale that is not to be missed. They twist, tumble, bend, climb and fall, getting the audience cheering, laughing and sometimes even dancing right along with them. But don’t let their tutus fool you; The Silver Starlets captivate their audience with family-friendly charm, beautiful grace, and amazing strength.

These girls don’t sweat…they sparkle.

Performances from Vermont to Montana, Calgary to Ludlow, the Silver Starlets will perform tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Historic Ludlow Theatre, home to Circus Mojo & The Bircus Brewing Co.

“Over the past 11 years Circus Mojo has hosted circus artists from 44 countries and in these unique times please come support these talented female artists from Canada making a brief stop in Kentucky,” Paul Miller Chief Goof-Officer

“They call themselves The Silver Starlets but you can expect a gold-medal performance that sparkles like a diamond.” – The Vancouver Sun

“It’s so refreshing to come across a group like The Silver Starlets who are clearly dedicated to creating quality, creative and intelligent entertainment for audiences of any age.” -Neal Rempel, Producer, Winnipeg KidsFest

Wood fired pizza, craft beer and housemade Ginger-Ale available. Tickets at the door or at www.bircus.com $5 kids $10 adults.