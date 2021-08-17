Ashley Builders, Vision Realty finalize purchase of Memorial Pointe site; construction begins this month















Ashley Builders Group and Vision Realty Group have finalized the purchase of the Beverly Hills Supper Club site in Ft. Thomas, clearing the way for construction of the planned Memorial Pointe residential community to begin in late August.

In addition to the construction of an assisted living center, luxury apartments and single-family homes, the $65 million project will include a memorial to the victims of the 1977 Beverly Hills Supper Club fire that claimed 165 lives and forever changed fire safety regulations in Kentucky and across the country.

“As excited as we are about moving forward on Memorial Pointe, we will never stop looking back to remember those who lost their lives at Beverly Hills and those they left behind,” said Bill Kreutzjans Jr. of Ashley Builders Group. “We want to again thank the city, first responders and the people of Southgate, the Campbell County Planning and Zoning Commission and the survivors who are supporting a project that will offer residential living options, maintain greenspace and provide a permanent memorial.”

Southgate Mayor Jim Hamberg said the city is pleased to see Memorial Pointe move closer to fruition and excited to welcome one of Northern Kentucky’s most ambitious developments to the community.

“For those of us here at home, this purchase and the proposed development writes a new page in the property’s storied past,” Mayor Hamberg said. “Ashley has pledged to honor the rich and tragic history of the Beverly Hills Supper Club through the construction of a dedicated memorial, and the creation of a vibrant residential community.”

“This will be a development for single adults, families, and elderly,” he said. “Together, this purchase will finally bring to bear a living and lasting tribute to the victims, families and first responders whose lives were forever changed by the Beverly Hills Supper Club fire while providing a positive development for our fine city.”

Ashley Builders Group will be jointly developing the project with Vision Realty Group. In addition to the site development, Vision Realty Group will also be developing the 200 apartments at Memorial Pointe in a partnership with North American Properties.

“A lot of hard work and dedication has gone into the plans to honor the memory of the Beverly Hills Supper Club and that effort will continue through all phases of the project. Vision Realty Group is excited to be part of the team and is equally committed to the preservation of the site’s past and the vision for the site’s vibrant future,” said Matt Olliges of Vision Realty Group.

Stock Yards Bank provided the project’s financing while Viox & Viox is serving as project engineer.

The memorial is planned for land along U.S. 27 and will include the names of the victims; a list of local first responder units that responded to the fire; a list of the federal and state fire safety regulations that were implemented as a result of the fire; and maps of the site in 1977. A marker honoring the victims will also be placed in the park that will be developed as part of the residential project at the top of the hill.

Members of the Beverly Hills Supper Club Fire Group have expressed support for the project and appreciation of the plans for a memorial, which upon completion will be donated to the City of Southgate.

The site covers 80 acres and in addition to residential development, Memorial Pointe will maintain greenspace and include a park as well as connections to Highland Country Club, which is across Blossom Lane from the site. Access to Memorial Pointe will be from U.S. 27 and from Blossom Lane.

Mayor Hamberg also said the development will attract new residents to the city and generate much needed new tax revenue annually.

Memorial Pointe will be built in phases over approximately five years. The project will include:

• 85 single-family, two-to-four-bedroom homes that will be offered starting in the upper $300,000 range. A Homeowners Association will maintain the units, a neighborhood park and greenspace. • 200 luxury apartments that will offer rents from $1,100 to $2,000 a month and feature a common area that includes a swimming pool, indoor exercise facility and an event center for parties, meetings, family gatherings, etc. • A for-profit assisted living facility of 85 residential units that will with care and support fees will be offered at $3,000 to $6,000 a month.

From Ashley Builders