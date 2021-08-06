Art Lander’s Outdoors: Removal of low head dams helps fisheries, improves quality, safety for kayakers















In recent years the removal of low head dams has increased across the country, especially in the states east of the Mississippi River.

According to American Rivers, a national river conservation organization, 69 dams were removed in 2020 in 23 states, restoring 624 miles of river. The states with the most dam removals in 2020 were: Ohio, 11; Massachusetts, six, and New York, six.

Tuesday evening the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) led a community meeting concerning potential options to address the aging Great Crossing Dam, on the North Fork of Elkhorn Creek, near Georgetown, in Scott County. The meeting was an opportunity for interested groups and individuals, to ask questions, and voice their opinions or concerns.

The dam, owned by KDFWR, creates about a 2 1/2-mile pool of standing water. Farms along this section of Elkhorn Creek have used water from the creek to irrigate fields of tobacco and water livestock.

A study commissioned by the Scott County government found the Great Crossing Dam has some structural issues and maintenance needs, but is not in immediate danger of failing. At this time KDFWR has no funding available for dam repairs.

Restoring the natural flow of the creek would improve conditions for stream fisheries, especially smallmouth bass, and other aquatic animals such as freshwater mussels. “In the pool environment we have now the fishery in dominated by largemouth bass and catfish,” said Doug Dawson, Environmental Section Chief for KDFWR.

Elkhorn Creek is central Kentucky’s top smallmouth bass stream. Its fishing heritage dates back to the 19th century, and the birth of the Kentucky reel, America’s first multiplying bait casting reel, handmade in Frankfort and other nearby towns.

Restoring the natural flow of the creek would avoid stagnation, keep water temperatures down and dissolved oxygen levels up. “There is a waste water outflow about five miles above the dam,” said Dawson. “During the summer months when there’s not much rain, water temperatures rise and the creek is at low flow, we can get some water quality issues.”

Removing the Great Crossing Dam would also make this section of the creek safer for recreational kayakers, and bass anglers fishing from kayaks, who launch just above the dam and must portage around it to fish downstream.

In an article posted on www.bassresource.com Keeton Eoff, of Hobie Cat kayak company, wrote about the growth of kayak bass fishing in the past 10 years.

Kayak manufacturers are making boats specifically designed with bass anglers in mind. “You have got everything in a kayak that you have in a bass boat,” wrote Eoff. “Horizontal rod holders, integrated tackle systems, deep storage and now the peddle drives allow companies to build a kayak with a large enough platform that is really stable so you can stand up in it. It is kind of a game changer when you can stand up and fish.”

A recent fatality illustrates the danger that low head dams pose to kayakers in high water conditions.

In a news article posted on the Georgetown News-Graphic website it was reported that on Wednesday, May 5, Eduardo Ponce, 26, of Georgetown, drowned when his kayak overturned in swift water at Great Crossing Dam, and he became entrapped in the churn, a “keeper” hydraulic below the dam. At the time of the accident, the water level was more than two feet above normal.

On the website of The Nature Conservancy an article was posted on December 24, 2019 about Big Indian Creek, in Indiana. “Conservation and public safety don’t often coincide. But in Indiana there is a growing movement to remove low head dams from rivers and streams for the benefits for both nature and people.”

In June, a crew from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removed a century-old dam from the main stem of Elkhorn Creek, at the Jim Beam Bourbon distillery, at Forks of Elkhorn.

Removal of the dam led to a clearing of accumulated sediment from the creek bed and dramatically increased safety and use by paddlers, who no longer have to portage around the dam.

Another recent project which began in late June, and should end by September, is the removal of Lock & Dam #5 from the Green River, in Warren County, near Bowling Green.

Completion of the project will open 73 miles of the river to anglers and paddlers, and make for a safer launch from the ramp across from the mouth of Bear Creek, since it is directly upstream of the lock and dam.

Great Crossing dates back to before Kentucky statehood. The community was the first permanent settlement in Scott County, near the buffalo crossing on Elkhorn Creek.

In Kentucky’s early history low head dams were built on streams to harness water, to power grain, textile and paper mills.

Motorists driving north from Georgetown today on Ky. 227 pass the historic Great Crossing Baptist Church, established in May, 1785, then cross Elkhorn Creek, within sight of the dam, on the road to Stamping Ground.

Art Lander Jr. is outdoors editor for the Northern Kentucky Tribune. He is a native Kentuckian, a graduate of Western Kentucky University and a life-long hunter, angler, gardener and nature enthusiast. He has worked as a newspaper columnist, magazine journalist and author and is a former staff writer for Kentucky Afield Magazine, editor of the annual Kentucky Hunting & Trapping Guide and Kentucky Spring Hunting Guide, and co-writer of the Kentucky Afield Outdoors newspaper column.