Annual Fancy Farm’s 141st annual event goes on without Democrats, all about making fun of the dems















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

The Fancy Farm political speaking event at the small Graves County community returned Saturday for its 141st annual event at St. Jerome’s Church, after a one-year absence due to COVID-19, but it was a much tamer event than many in the past.



Neither Democratic statewide office holder, Gov. Andy Beshear or Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman were on hand, only Republicans. In fact, the only Democrat on stage was the moderator, former State Auditor and Secretary of State Bob Babbage. There is also no general election in November, which contributed to the smaller attendance.

Making fun of Democrats in general was the theme, especially since none were present.



First District Congressman James Comer, whose district includes Fancy Farm, said he heard Beshear chose to go to Louisville. “I really don’t blame him, because Louisville has 20% of the population of Kentucky. Add Lexington, and that’s another 10%, which equals 30%. That’s about what percentage of the vote Andy Beshear will get if he runs for re-election in 2023.



Comer was rumored to be a candidate for the GOP gubernatorial nomination, but recently said he prefers to stay in Washington, where he would be in line for a committee chairmanship, if Republicans re-take the House.

State Auditor Mike Harmon, who has already announced his run for Governor in 2023, and expects other Republicans to join the fray, noted that at the age of 55, he was the oldest Constitutional office holder in Kentucky.

“Now in the spirit of my favorite modern President, Ronald Reagan, I want to make a promise. I will not make age an issue in this campaign, I am not going to exploit for political purposes any of my opponents’ youth and inexperience.”

Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Democratic policies are downright mean to Kentucky.

“This is their plan for Kentucky families: close your schools, close your businesses, and close your churches. But here is what Republicans have been fighting for: to open your schools, to open your businesses, and to open your churches.”

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, another possible 2023 candidate for Governor, said Beshear just doesn’t get it.

“All he understands is big government, hand-outs, and he sues anyone and everyone who disagrees with him. His pettiness is why he is suing me, the Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture, over the Kentucky State Fair. I think he should go back and watch Schoolhouse Rock, on how a bill becomes law.”

Secretary of State Michael Adams talked about his accomplishments with bi-partisan support in the General Assembly on election reform legislation, adding, “Democrats are so pleased with the great job that we’ve done, that as a sign of respect and support for me, they have recruited Amy McGrath to run against me in 2023.”

McGrath has lost races to 6th District Congressman Andy Barr and U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell.



Democrats in Louisville held a counter-event Saturday afternoon called “FancyVaxx,” in an effort to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19. Among the political attendees were Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, 3rd District Congressman John Yarmuth, Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey, and House Minority Leader Joni Jenkins.