Young people aged 9-12 invited to join the virtual 4-H Junior Master Naturalist program, enjoy four outings















Young people who enjoy being outdoors and learning about nature can join the Kentucky 4-H Junior Master Naturalist program. The deadline to register is August 1.

In the yearlong program, 4-H members, ages 9-12, will participate in monthly virtual meetings and at-home nature challenges that help them learn more about their natural world.

Monthly virtual meetings will begin on Zoom starting in September and will occur on the first Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. EDT.

In addition, youth may choose to attend four in-person nature outings throughout the year.

These outings are tentatively scheduled for the Boone County Arboretum in Union on Oct. 8, Lost River Cave in Bowling Green on Jan. 14, Lake Cumberland 4-H Camp in Nancy on April 29, and the University of Kentucky’s Robinson Forest in Clayhole on July 8.

“We hope that young people walk away from this program with a greater appreciation for all of Kentucky’s natural resources,” said Ashley Osborne, Kentucky 4-H youth development specialist in the UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment. “By having virtual meetings, at-home nature challenges and in-person outings, our plan is for youth to not only learn about natural resources but also have an opportunity to apply what they learn.”

Interested individuals can register online here or contact their local office of the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service.

The cost to participate is $25 and includes a Junior Master Naturalist kit. Parents should mail checks payable to the Kentucky 4-H Foundation to KY 4-H, c/o Ashley Osborne, 212 Scovell Hall, Lexington, KY 40546.