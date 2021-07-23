VIPS receives $5000 grant to provide intervention services to visually impaired NKY children















Visually Impaired Preschool Services (VIPS) on Thursday announced a $5000 grant from the Elsa Heisel Sule Foundation for the Early Childhood Intervention Program, which provides early intervention services to children, birth through age 5, who are blind or visually impaired in Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties.

“This funding has a life-changing impact on children in Northern Kentucky. Learning that their child has been diagnosed with a severe visual impairment is very scary and challenging for new parents,” says Kelly Easton, Regional Director, Visually Impaired Preschool Services. “VIPS provides the support that families desperately need as they learn how to be their child’s best teacher and strongest advocate. Our in-home early intervention services provide children with the solid foundation that they need in order to reach their goals.”

“The Elsa Sule Foundation is thrilled to be supporting Visually Impaired Preschool Services for another year,” says Jordan Klette-Cusher, Program Office, Elsa Heisel Sule Foundation. “We realize how crucial the first few years of a child’s life are to their development. VIPS early intervention program ensures children who have visual impairments are able to succeed. This program is crucial for the children’s lifelong success. I know Elsa would be proud to be supporting such a dedicated and innovative organization.”

Founded in 1985, Visually Impaired Preschool Services was the first and continue to be the only non-profit agency in Kentucky and Indiana that provides regular and ongoing early intervention services to infants, toddlers and preschoolers who are blind or visually impaired. VIPS empowers families by providing educational excellence to young children with visual impairments in order to build a strong foundation for reaching their highest potential.

From Visually Impaired Preschool Services