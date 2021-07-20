United Way, Perfetti Van Melle team up to provide ‘success kits’ to first-generation college students















United Way of Greater Cincinnati Northern Kentucky spearheaded a drive to produce 120 college success kits on June 16 as a part of United Way’s local Day of Action. The kits, assembled with the help of 30 volunteers, were distributed to first-generation college students from Northern Kentucky families with limited resources.

Northern Kentucky candymaker Perfetti Van Melle sponsored the project.

Nomination forms offer a glimpse into the lives of two students who will receive the kits:

• “(She) has persevered through so much in her short life. She is a ward of the (state) due to all guardians passing away. She has such a positive outlook on life even though her trials could have resulted in a different outcome.”

• “Her family cannot afford to pay for her college expenses, so she has applied for as many scholarships as she can. She has also been working 35 hours during the week. She has been worried about getting dorm items. A dorm kit would help lighten the load and give her a sense of relief.”

Such first-generation college students need more support than students whose parents earned a degree and are familiar with college life. The kits included dorm room essentials, school supplies, toiletries and cleaning products.

Kits were distributed to graduates of 12 Northern Kentucky high schools. Kit recipients were identified by Northern Kentucky school districts and these community agencies: Covington Partners; NaviGo; Esperanza Latino Center of NKY; and Education, Empowerment and Respect (EER).