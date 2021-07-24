Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky hits major milestone with production of 10 millionth Camry















Age really is just a number at Toyota’s first wholly-owned vehicle plant in North America. Toyota Kentucky, located in Georgetown, recently produced its 10 Millionth Camry, representing one of America’s best-selling vehicles of all time.

The white 2021 Toyota Camry SE rolled off the line capping a milestone year for the plant, which also celebrated 35 years of operation in the Bluegrass state.

“It gives us a great sense of pride to imagine where our 10 million Camrys have carried people over the years,” said Susan Elkington, president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky (TMMK). “This is a great opportunity for our team to celebrate the successes of the past 35 years and look forward to what the next 35 years will bring as we continue our drive to make mobility for all a reality.”

The 2021 Camry, currently in its eighth generation, is arguably the most impressive and innovative model to date, thanks to the introduction of Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+, the newest version of Toyota’s groundbreaking driver-assist technology suite that includes automatic emergency braking. These advancements are just another building block that further cements Camry’s legacy as a front-runner in the automotive industry.

In March, the Kentucky plant produced its 13 millionth vehicle, a blue RAV4 Hybrid. The plant added the RAV4 Hybrid to its product portfolio in January 2020 due to multiple investments by Toyota, totaling over $1.5 billion since 2017. These investments were part of a larger commitment by the company to invest over $13 billion in its North American manufacturing operations from 2017 to 2021.

The 1,300-acre Georgetown campus represents an $8 billion investment and employs approximately 10,000 Kentuckians.

From Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky