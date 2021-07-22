Toyota donates two cars for Gateway’s automotive technology program, helps students be at the forefront















Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Kentucky donated two cars for the automotive technology program at Gateway Community & Technical College.

Types of vehicles donated include a 2019 Camry and a 2018 Avalon Hybrid. Toyota’s donations ensure Gateway students are at the forefront in the automotive field, learning on the latest technology.

“We are grateful to Toyota and their continued commitment to Gateway,” said Sam Collier, Gateway’s Dean, Manufacturing and Transportation Technology. “These cars will be an asset when training our automotive students.”

The automotive technology program provides students with knowledge in troubleshooting, performing preventative maintenance, servicing, and repairing automobiles. The program prepares graduates for entry-level service technician jobs in the auto repair industry.

“We believe it’s our responsibility to partner with educators to support career readiness programs that help develop our future workforce,” said Kim Ogle, Toyota Kentucky corporate communications manager. “Our goal is to help prepare students for future workforce success and expose them to an industry that is a vital component of Kentucky’s economy.”

To learn more or to sign up for Gateway’s automotive technology program, go to: gateway.kctcs.edu/transportation.

