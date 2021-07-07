Topping-out ceremony for new Residences at One Highland in Ft. Thomas set today















Fort Thomas and Campbell County officials will join Greiwe Development, a regional developer of lifestyle communities, to celebrate the topping-out for the new Residences at One Highland today.

The 9 a.m. event will be highlighted by the Scandinavian custom of raising an evergreen tree to the top of the building’s newly completed wooden frame. With a tradition dating back to 700 A.D., the event honors nature’s materials and the dedicated craftsmen working to complete One Highland. It is believed to bring good luck to the building’s future residents.

As part of the “Topping Out” ceremony, Deacon Brian Cox of St. Catherine of Siena will bless the building. Fort Thomas Mayor Eric Haas, Campbell County Commissioner Tom Lampe, North American Properties Executive Vice President Dick Williams, Sibcy Cline Realtors President Robin Sheakley, and Greiwe Development Principal Rick Greiwe will speak to One Highland’s impact on the City of Fort Thomas.

“Fort Thomas’ heritage coupled with its park-like setting, accessibility, and above all, its friendly, small-town atmosphere make it an idyllic setting,” said Greiwe. “The opportunity to create residences while adding to the already vibrant downtown environment with new commercial spaces so that people can take even more advantage of everything Fort Thomas has to offer is an immense privilege.”

The three-level, 18-unit One Highland mixed-use luxury condominium development will provide shops and gathering places on street level with luxury residences above them. Local staple Fort Thomas Coffee will occupy the corner location. Bisbe Capital and the Dr. Troy Kramer dental practice have also purchased commercial space at One Highland.

Located at 1 Highland Avenue, the Residences at One Highland floor plans include 18 two-bedroom and two-bedroom-with-study floor plans. Interiors feature open, one-level layouts with high-quality designer finishes. An elevator to the underground garage makes all of the residences easy to access.

“Unlike other areas of the region undergoing significant residential growth, finding a developer who could enhance the character of Fort Thomas’ downtown was crucial,” said Haas. “Greiwe Development has a proven track record of doing just that in Mariemont and Hyde Park. It’s a formula he’s using here and expanding on with the addition of commercial space. The Topping Out Ceremony gets us one step closer to building on the dynamic offerings we already offer our residents and visitors.”

One Highland