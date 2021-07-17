Ticket sold in Fort Mitchell is winner of Kentucky Lottery Mega Millions $1 million















A ticket sold in Fort Mitchell for Friday night’s Kentucky Lottery Mega Millions drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball, winning the game’s second prize of $1 million.

The winning Mega Millions number from last night’s drawing are:

24-25-47-52-57 with a Mega Ball of 24.

If the ticket holder had also matched the Mega Ball number of 24, they would have won $117 million.

Lottery security staff members will execute a series of security checks at the retailer where the winning ticket was sold on Monday.

Once those checks are cleared, the name of the retailer will be released.

In the meantime, the winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which has to be done at the lottery’s headquarters in Louisville. The winner will need to contact the lottery’s claims office at 800-937-8946 to set up an appointment to claim their prize.

“We’re looking forward to greeting Kentucky’s newest millionaire,” said Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville.