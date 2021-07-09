Thomas More, EPA partner to promote environmental research and education opportunities in the agency















Thomas More University has announced a collaboration with the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to facilitate environmental research, education, and training opportunities within the EPA.

The University and the EPA intend to focus on air, energy, chemical safety, sustainable waters, and sustainable communities research programs of mutual interest to benefit the Center for Environmental Measurement and Modeling (CEMM) and the University.

Though the agreement between the EPA and Thomas More opens collaboration across multiple departments and programs housed within University, a large benefactor of the partnership is the University’s Biology Field Station, which is a one-of-a-kind facility for applied biological research on the Ohio River.

“Undergraduate research and student development are at the heart of the Biology Field Station’s programs and mission,” said Chris Lorentz, Ph.D., field station director. “This agreement with the EPA provides amazing research opportunities for our students and faculty to collaborate with the nation’s leading scientists in the fields of environmental science, sustainability, and water quality. Further, the mentoring and networking opportunities are invaluable in helping our students reach their long-term career goals.”

The collaboration will prepare students for careers in environmentally related fields, encourage and facilitate training opportunities for Thomas More students and faculty at the CEMM research labs and offices, offer distance education courses, and facilitate mentoring opportunities for students, faculty, and staff at Thomas More in areas of mutual interest, such as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

