Thomas More celebrates centennial with inaugural Saints Serve Day of Service, honoring its mission















Thomas More University Saints realize their "place in the world and responsibility to others," as stated in the University's mission, by using their talents and energy to serve through volunteering.

This September 14, the Saints are making positive contributions to those who need support through an inaugural event, Saints Serve, which is part of the University’s centennial celebration.

On this “day on, rather than day off,” Thomas More students, faculty, and staff will put aside their usual duties and join forces to serve the local community — the hungry, the homeless, and brothers and sisters of all ages in need of assistance.

Through activities planned in partnership with local nonprofit agencies and programs such as the Parish Kitchen and Master Provisions, among others, this first designated day called Saints Serve will become an annual event.

“Saints Serve reflects the mission of the institution to serve as well as to be engaged civically within the broader community,” said Thomas More Director of Student Engagement and Leadership Development Charles Delp. “It also honors the century of service that our students, faculty, and staff have already given to that community. It’s more about honoring and continuing Thomas More’s legacy of service, rather than performing a single, isolated day of service projects.”

Thomas More has partnered with Master Provisions – a nonprofit clothing and food bank in Northern Kentucky. Clothing is being gathered, packed, and shipped by Thomas More students and will be donated to people in other countries. The goal is to gather 30,000 pounds of clothing by September 14, the day of Saints Serve.

“Our mission here at Master Provisions is to serve God by connecting resources to needs,” said Guy Domec, Master Provisions operations director. “We know the impact that clothing makes for our partners in Africa. In countries like Ghana and Togo, clothing is a resource that creates opportunities for their citizens. We know that good-quality clothing can be a tool used to give dignity and value to those in need and teach individuals how to sew by making clothing out of materials they can not necessarily wear. The clothing that Thomas More students, faculty, staff, and partners collect for this project will be an extremely valuable ‘resource’ to connect to those in need.”

Interested in donating items of clothing for Master Provisions? Master Provisions prefers very lightly used clothing that reflects dignity in all people, not highly worn clothing. Summer and lighter clothing is preferred.

Thomas More will arrange a time to pick up the donated items. If you’d prefer to drop them off on campus, you can do so in Student Life with Charles Delp.



For questions or more information, email Charles Delp at delpc@thomasmore.edu.