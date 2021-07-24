The love affair that started in South Bend, Indiana and ended up at The Point/ARC in Northern Kentucky















They met in South Bend, Indiana.

Andrea was a student at St. Mary’s College.

Matthew attended the University of Notre Dame.

It was love at first sight – they were meant for one another – and eventually they wed.

Matthew and Andrea Remke moved to Kentucky to start a family – and a future.

“Matthew eventually took over the reins from his dad (Bill) and served as President of Remke Markets,” Andrea said. “Matthew was always a generous person. He always gave of his time and talent – and money to others. He believed in sharing what you had.”

Matthew passed four years ago at the too-young age of 41 “He had been sick for several years,” Andrea said. “Yet, it did come as a surprise. Doesn’t it always?”

And Andrea – now a widow at 45 – and her four children returned here Sunday (July 11th) for the dedication of the Matthew Remke Home for The Point/Arc.

“We moved to Phoenix last year,” Andrea said, holding back the tears, “it was just too painful to remain here.”

The Matthew Remke Home – located at 8481 Moonstone Court in Florence, Ky. – formerly The Moonstone Home, was the brainchild of Bill Remke – Matthew’s dad.

“Bill made a sizeable gift,” said Judi Gerding, President of The Point/Arc at the Sunday dedication, “and wanted The Moonstone to be named after Matthew.”

Bill said Matthew was quite passionate about The Point/Arc.

“He (Matthew) was heavily involved with three organizations,” Bill Remke said at the dedication. “They were Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, The Cincinnati Chapter of the Kidney Foundation and The Point/Arc.”

In fact, Matthew organized a golf tournament through Remke Markets and The Point/Arc several years ago. That tournament, which benefits several charities as well as The Point/Arc is still active today.

“Matthew was very much concerned about spreading the word of the mission of The Point/Arc,” Bill said.

The Point/Arc was founded in 1972 by a group of parents fighting for the educational rights of their children, who were diagnosed with an intellectual and developmental (I/DD) disability. The mission – to help people with disabilities achieve their highest potential educationally, socially, residentially and vocationally. More than this, The Point/Arc has been an organization that identifies gaps in services and provides care and support to fill these gaps – even government funding sources are not available.

The Remke Home – like the other residential homes owned and operated by The Point/Arc – will be staffed 24/7 – seven days a week, 365-days-a-year for those with an intellectual and developmental (I/DD) disability.

The Point/Arc is the only residential service non-profit facility in Northern Kentucky.

Andrea and Matthew Remke met in South Bend, Indiana – but their love remains forever-after in the Bluegrass of Kentucky –in the Remke Home on Moonstone Court.

“I pray,” said Bill Remke, “that this home becomes Matthew’s legacy.”

It already has.

