The Hot Magnolias deliver ‘Nawlins’ sound and the spirit of Mardi Gras to Music@BCM August 5















Conjuring up thoughts of beads, beignets and Bourbon Street, The Hot Magnolias bring the spirit of Mardi Gras to Music@BCM at Behringer-Crawford Museum on Thursday, August 5.

This Cincinnati-based, New Orleans-style band specializes in Cajun/Creole music, performing everything from 1920s jazz standards to 1970s funk. Nominated in the “Best Jazz Band” category for the 2014/2015 Cincinnati Entertainment Awards, the eight-piece group includes current students and alumni from the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (UC-CCM), as well as seasoned pros, performing on keyboards, bass, drums, banjo, guitar, sax, trombone, trumpet and vocals.

The family-friendly performance takes place in Behringer-Crawford Museum’s outdoor amphitheater at 1600 Montague Road-Devou Park, Covington, KY 41011. The music runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. with beers from Bircus Brewing in Ludlow and food available for purchase. Parking is free.

Admission is $5 for adults and free for children ages 3-12. Visitors presenting an EBT card receive reduced admission of $3 for up to four persons. Guests are encouraged to bring folding chairs or blankets for seating. In the event of rain, the music moves inside the museum. Concerts will also be live-streamed on Facebook Live.

The 2021 Music@BCM series continues on August 12 with Son Del Caribe and concludes on August 19 with The Company.

Music@BCM 2021 is sponsored by Ruth Faragher and Family, Ersatz & Moot Point Railway Co. and the Alumni of WNOP Jazz Radio, Hummel Hatfield Insurance, KW Mechanical, George & Margaret McLane Foundation and Ashley Developments and is supported by Reality Tuesday Café, Colonial Cottage and the Kenton County Rotary Club.

For more information, go to www.bcmuseum.org, email info@bcmuseum.org or call 859-491-4003.

Behringer-Crawford Museum