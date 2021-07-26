A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

The 89th Boone County 4-H and Utopia Fair — not to miss — starts Saturday and runs through August 7

Jul 26th, 2021 · 0 Comment

The 89th Boone County 4-H & Utopia Fair starts July 31 and runs through August 7 at the Boone County Fairgrounds.

Food, rides horses, pageants, livestock, music and more is in store — great family entertainment for a $12 pay-one-price ticket.

Though there are no rides until Monday, the fair opens on Saturday at 3 p.m. for a Fishing Frenzy, a Vintage Vehicle Cruise-In and parade, and a truck and tractor pull. On Sunday, there is no gate admission, but registration of open exhibits and open classes for various things like art, photography, canning vegetables and more.

See the full schedule below, but expect all the fun you have always experienced at the fair. (And don’t forget the pig scramble.)

Click for printable scheduled for the whole fair.


Related Posts

Leave a Comment

© 2016 Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism. All rights reserved.