Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank gets grant to purchase 25k diapers for NKY families through August















Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky has granted $7,500 to Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank, which will be used to purchase more than 25,000 diapers for Northern Kentucky families through August of this year.

“Basic care items like these were already a struggle to purchase for too many of our local families even before the pandemic hit,” said Horizon Community Funds President Nancy Grayson. “We thank the team at Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank for providing these thousands of diapers to families who are facing more financial hardships than ever. Sweet Cheeks’ laser focus on this one small piece is a huge part of keeping our babies healthy.”

Based on data from the nonprofit’s Northern Kentucky partner agencies and using past distribution numbers, Sweet Cheeks reports that Northern Kentucky agencies are still seeing an increase of 13-15 percent in their request for diapers from families who are specifically trying to overcome an issue related to the pandemic.

“We are grateful to funders like Horizon Community Funds who recognizes that the ripple effects of the pandemic will be felt for a long time to come,” said Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank CEO and Founder Megan Fischer. “As we work to increase our Northern Kentucky presence, these funds will ensure a stable supply of clean diapers to families in need. These diapers will ensure caregivers can send their children to daycare so they can work, and help to keep babies happy, healthy, and safe.”

Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank partners with local social service agencies to provide free diapers to low-income families while raising awareness of the basic health need for diapers. Their strong connections with other nonprofits enable the agency to purchase diapers and hygiene products at a deeply discounted rate, transforming each dollar donated into twice or three times as much in products purchased than a typical store purchase would allow.

Individuals and businesses are encouraged to donate to the Horizon NKY Coronavirus Relief Fund by:

Texting “NKYRELIEF” to 44-321

Visiting www.horizonfunds.org

Mailing a check made payable to Horizon Community Funds (memo: NKY Coronavirus Relief Fund): 50 E. RiverCenter Blvd., Suite 431, Covington, KY 41011